Ayodhya, August 5: The much-awaited foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place amid much fanfare on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to perform a 'pooja' at the Hanuman Garhi temple and Shree Ramlala Virajman before performing the 'bhoomi poojan'.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Sanitisation work was carried out at the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning ahead of the PM's visit. The Saryu Ghat was also decorated. Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Today, Ayodhya Gears Up For Witnessing History at Hands of PM Narendra Modi.

Invitations have been sent to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations.

Over 11,000 diyas are set to be lit across the city of Ayodhya, illuminating every street and all houses will be celebrating with a 'deepotsava', a festival of lights.

Apart from PM Modi, the ceremony will be attended by Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Iqbal Ansari (former litigant in Ayodhya land dispute case) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

