New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, began a four-day visit to India on Monday with an aim to enhance the cultural cooperation between the two countries.

Allam's trip to India comes more than three months after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited New Delhi and graced the Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

Officials said the Grand Mufti is visiting India following an invitation by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), a body that operates under the Ministry of External Affairs.

On Monday, ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe hosted a lunch in the honour of the Grand Mufti.

