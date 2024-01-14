New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body, on Sunday decided to reimpose restrictions as per Stage III of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The announcement was made by the CAQM Sub-Committee for the operationalization of the GRAP after an emergency meeting. The meeting was called after the Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden deterioration in air quality from last evening.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) across Delhi dipped into the 'severe' category on Sunday as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) amid the cold weather conditions.

"The Sub-Committee decides to invoke 8 point action plan as per Stage-III of revised GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," a post on CAQM's X stated.

The GRAP restrictions were earlier revoked on January 1, after the air quality improved in the region.

However, on Sunday morning, AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar was recorded at 478, in JLN at 465, in IGI Airport (T3) at 465, and in ITO Delhi at 455 -- all in the 'Severe' category. (ANI)

