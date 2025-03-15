New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital shows improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to lift the restrictions imposed under Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM's decision comes as the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 85 on March 15, 2025, which is 116 points below the 201 mark required to implement Stage-I measures. The Sub-Committee, accordingly, decided to revoke its order dated March 7, 2025, which invoked actions under Stage-I ('Poor' Air Quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.

"AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement due to favourable winds, light rain/drizzling and improved meteorological conditions prevailing in Delhi-NCR. The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 85 for March 15, 2025 (in the 'Satisfactory' category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM also predicts AQI to mainly remain in 'Satisfactory to Moderate' category in coming days," the order signed by the Director (Technical) RK Agrawal, who is also the member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP, stated.

The order has directed all concerned agencies in the NCR to sustain better AQI levels as being experienced currently and not let the air quality slip to the "Poor" category. It also emphasised the need to take actions to curb air pollution, especially focusing on the dust mitigation measures.

"All the agencies concerned are also required to take note of various actions and the targeted timelines as envisaged in the comprehensive policy issued by the Commission to curb air pollution in the NCR and take appropriate actions accordingly in the field, particularly the dust mitigation measures for C&D activities & Roads/Open areas, which becomes a predominant factor in the coming months determining the air quality in Delhi-NCR," the order read.

Delhi on Saturday recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, which is the lowest in the last three years for the period from January 1 to March 15.

According to the Commission for Air Quality Management, this is the first day of the year on which the AQI has managed to fall under the ambit of the 'Satisfactory' category, meaning that the index number remains between 50 and 100.

"Today, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 85, the lowest in the last three years for the period from 01st January to 15th March. Today's AQI is also the first day of the current year with a 'Satisfactory' AQI (AQI 51-100). Delhi has witnessed a 'Satisfactory' AQI in the month of March, for the first time in five years since 2020," the Commission for Air Quality Management posted on X. (ANI)

