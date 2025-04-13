New Delhi, April 13: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday paid tributes to the freedom fighters who lost their lives in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, and said a grateful India will always remain indebted to them.

"I pay my respectful tribute to all the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for mother India in Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifices made our freedom struggle stronger. A grateful India will always remain indebted to them. Jallianwala Bagh Massacre 106th Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tributes to Martyrs, Says ‘Indeed a Dark Chapter in Our Nation’s History’.

President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tributes to Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Martyrs

जलियांवाला बाग में भारत माता के लिए मर मिटने वाले सभी स्वाधीनता सेनानियों को मैं सादर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करती हूँ। उनके बलिदान से हमारे स्वाधीनता संग्राम की धारा और प्रबल हो गई थी। कृतज्ञ भारत सदैव उनका ऋणी रहेगा। मुझे विश्वास है कि उन अमर बलिदानियों से प्रेरणा लेकर सभी देशवासी… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 13, 2025

"I am confident that taking inspiration from those immortal martyrs, all countrymen would continue to contribute to the progress of India wholeheartedly," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)