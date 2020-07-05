By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Guru Purnima, BJP has asked its senior leaders to reach out to the community and religious leaders in their areas and laud their efforts in helping the poor and needy during the lockdown and afterward.

The party has asked its senior leaders to convey regards to religious heads in their region or locality, sources told ANI here.

"We have been asked to go to not just the known gurus but those in our locality who are helping the poor and guiding those in need. Showing gratitude to religious heads is more like an informal event that we do at every Guru Purnima, this is our way of paying tribute to them on the auspicious day," a senior party leader added.

Apart from this exercise, the party leaders will also take part in tree plantation drives on the birth anniversary of BJP's founder late Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

While this has been communicated to the senior leadership, the directions will be communicated to local leaders in a short while, added the source.

The party leaders have also been asked to do press briefings on the Atmanirbhar Bharat package of Rs 20 lakh crores at the district level and inform the common people of the benefit they could get from it.

"We have allocated 10 per cent of GDP for those impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The government has made schemes for everyone and it is important that people should know about them, thus party will do press conferences on the district level to popularise the scheme," stated the source.

According to a senior party leader, some members have also been assigned the task to address conferences dedicated solely to the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The scheme for providing free ration to the poor has been extended for another five months till November so that no-one goes hungry during the festival season. (ANI)

