Noida, Jan 9 (PTI) The B.Tech student who was hospitalised with severe injuries in a hit-and-run case on New Year's eve in Greater Noida has been taken off ventilator with improvement in her condition, even as police continues its search for the vehicle and its driver involved in the case, officials said on Monday.

Sweety Kumar (22) was admitted to the private Kailash Hospital with severe injuries on her head and legs and had been in the intensive care unit (ICU) since day one.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Distributes Interest Subvention of Rs 125 Crore to 2.50 Lakh Self-Help Groups.

She underwent a brain surgery last week and is scheduled to undergo another surgery for multiple fractures in one of her legs. However, that will take place once she is fit for it, a hospital official said.

"Her condition has improved now and she has responded to some gestures from the doctors. She has been moved to the high dependency unit (an area where extensive treatment is given to patients who need more nursing as compared to a normal ward and less than that required in an ICU)," a doctor said.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Temporary Ban on Plying of BS-III Petrol, BS-IV Diesel Four-Wheelers in National Capital From Tomorrow.

Kumar, who hails from Bihar, and her two friends were walking on the road when they were hit by a Hyundai Santro car around 9 pm on December 31 while they were returning from a grocery store.

While her friends, Karsoni and Anganba, suffered minor injuries, Kumar was left critically wounded, according to police.

An FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station and investigation launched to trace the car and the person involved in the episode.

“The matter is under investigation but so far, there is no substantial clue about the car or its driver. Multiple police teams are working on the case and examining CCTV footage to trace the culprit,” a senior local police officer said.

On Sunday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police extended a financial support of Rs 11 lakh to the family of Kumar for her treatment.

Friends of the B.Tech student had last week initiated a crowdfunding initiative to financially support her medical expenses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)