Kathmandu [Nepal], March 29 (ANI): Foundation stone for the construction of a Waste Management Centre in Sunsari with Indian assistance was laid on Sunday. The Waste Management Centre is being constructed in Duhabi Municipality-4 of Sunsari District in the Koshi Province of Nepal.

As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stone was laid jointly by Narayan Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Bed Narayan Gachhadar, Mayor of Duhabi Municipality.

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"This Waste Management Centre is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance of Nepali Rupees 164 million, approximately. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), will be implemented through the Duhabi Municipality, Sunsari," the release said.

The Mayor of Duhabi Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new facility would help promote sustainable waste management in Duhabi Municipality.

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As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Nepal is one of India's largest and most prominent development partners. India-Nepal Cooperation for developing modern infrastructure in Nepal began in 1951 with the construction of Gauchar Airport in Kathmandu (completed in 1954).

The Indian Aid Mission in Nepal was also set up in 1954 for coordinating various developmental projects of the Government of India in areas of connectivity, health, education, power and other sectors.

Over the past seven decades, the India-Nepal development cooperation has expanded and diversified. It now covers a wide range of sectors such as health, education, power, archives, archeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, capacity building amongst many. The projects implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the country. (ANI)

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