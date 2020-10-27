New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to submit report on a plea alleging industrial pollution in Mayapuri and Bawana here.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked DPCC to furnish its response within two months.

The applicant may serve a set of papers on the DPCC and file an affidavit of service within one week, the bench said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Varun seeking compliance of directions issued with regard to industrial pollution in Mayapuri, Bawana and other adjoining areas in Delhi by certain industrial units.

The Tribunal had sought a report from the DPCC and as per report of the DPCC, remedial action was taken against seven units which were found to be non- compliant and compensation was assessed.

As against the above, the applicant has now stated that he sought information under the RTI Act and found that the action still not been taken.

“In view of the above, let the DPCC furnish its response within two months by email,” the bench said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)