Bhubaneswar, May 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the proposed greenfield airport in Puri will boost religious tourism and regional development in the state when the facility becomes operational.

Majhi's comment comes after the central government on Monday accorded in-principle approval for setting up an airport in the pilgrim town.

Taking to X, Majhi on Monday said, “Thanks to Hon'ble PM Sri Narendra Modi and Sri Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister of Civil Aviation, for granting of in-principle approval for establishment of a greenfield airport in Puri. This decision will provide a major boost to religious tourism, regional development & overall connectivity in the region. @MoCA_GoI @PMOIndia.”

The Centre accorded in-principle approval for the establishment of greenfield airports in Odisha's Puri and Kota in Rajasthan.

Puri's Jagannath temple is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimage sites in the country.

The operation of an airport in Puri will set up direct connectivity of the coastal town with major metropolitan cities in India.

Last year, the Centre had sought a detailed project report (DPR), including a development plan, cost and funding proposals, traffic projections, and timelines for the construction of the proposed Shree Jagannath International Airport in Puri, an official said.

The Centre had, in September 2023, granted "site clearance" to the Odisha government for setting up the airport, he said.

Around 1500 acre of land alongside the Puri-Brahmagiri road was identified for the proposed airport, he added.

