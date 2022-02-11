Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) At least three policemen were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said here.

The ultras lobbed a grenade towards the cops near Nishat park in Bandipora, the officials said.

Also Read | Delhi HC, District Courts in National Capital To Resume Physical Hearings From March 2.

They said the grenade blast was followed by firing as well.

"At least three policemen have sustained injuries in the attack," the officials said adding further details were awaited.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)