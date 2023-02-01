Poonch/Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) Security forces on Wednesday recovered a grenade from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The grenade was recovered from the Sanglaini area of Surankote tehsil, they said.

This follows the recovery of another grenade near the home of prominent Gujjar leader and former Surankote MLA Choudhary Mohammad Akram in the tehsil's Lasana area on January 26.

An explosion was reported at his home on January 21.

