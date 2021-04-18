Thane (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): A groom and his father were booked for violating Covid-19 protocol during a pre-wedding function in Maharashtra's Kalyan on Friday.

The incident happened in the state's Thane district after a video, showing the men dancing with two bulls in a Haldi function, went viral.

In the video clip, the father-sun duo can be seen dancing with 30-35 family members- all without face masks and no trace of social distanncing.

With disco lights and loud music blaring out, the clip reached the Vithalwadi police, which swung into action and booked the men, said senior police inspector KP Thorat.

A case was registered against the violators under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

An enquiry is underway, informed the senior police inspector. (ANI)

