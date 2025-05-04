Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 4 (ANI): During the ongoing panchayat election campaign, reports have emerged that the people of Assam have been driving out Congress leaders and workers from their villages, accusing them of being anti-Assam, according to an official statement.

Notably, in the first phase of elections held on May 2, Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Borah failed to hold even a single successful public meeting in his home constituency, Ronganodi. Shockingly, residents of Ronganodi even boycotted Congress campaign events, including in Bhogpur, his home panchayat.

Despite holding press conferences in air-conditioned hotels in Guwahati, Bhupen Borah faced complete rejection from his people. Similarly, MLA Bharat Narah was nowhere to be seen in his Nowboicha constituency during the campaign. In Nazira, a traditional Congress stronghold, poor attendance at rallies signalled that the Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, is losing ground rapidly, the statement said.

Overall, in the first phase of elections, Congress leaders were unable to enter the villages of indigenous locals due to overwhelming public resentment. Out of fear of public outrage, state Congress leaders were forced to retreat and scale back their campaigns. Even when MP Gaurav Gogoi was present at rallies, the events remained dull and poorly attended.

State BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma, in a press release from the BJP Assam Pradesh Headquarters (Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan), said that Congress leaders are facing public anger across Assam.

In Nalbari, black flags were shown to MP Gaurav Gogoi with slogans labelling him a "Pakistani agent." The people of Mahiyan Patbausi reportedly boycotted his meetings altogether.

Allegations of selling party tickets for money have also surfaced against Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, as per the statement.

Even in minority-dominated regions traditionally a loyal vote bank for Congress, the party now faces intense public fury. MP Pradyut Bordoloi's excessive use of religious slogans like "Inshallah" in Nagaon during rallies has sparked criticism, especially as the Sanatan community in Assam claims they've never heard him speak their names or issues.

With the first phase of voting over, the BJP has intensified its campaign for the second phase. The press release notes that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma is leading the campaign from the front, along with State President Dilip Saikia, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, all state ministers, MPs, MLAS, and even booth-level leaders.

As a result, a clear wave of support is seen for the BJP and its allied candidates in every panchayat. On Sunday, the Chief Minister addressed two massive election rallies at Shyambhumi Vidyalaya Field in Kahikuchi and at Palashbari Regional High School Field. Likewise, Dilip Saikia will campaign in Dhubdhora (Goalpara), Rangiya (Manahkuchi), Dimo Chowk, and Jayantipur.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal campaigned in Boitamari, Ghilaguri Gomath, and Boniyakuchi in the Sarukshetri area.(ANI)

