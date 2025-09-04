New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The North East Region (NER) Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, along with the 3rd North East Aviation Summit, was held on Thursday in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

In the inaugural, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised that transportation connectivity is the most critical sector for the development of the NER. In the last 10 years, aviation infrastructure and connectivity status of NER has seen unprecedented growth, said Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Having airports in Arunachal Pradesh was a long cherished dream of the people which got realised because of the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the visionary leadership of the PM. Progress in creation of aviation infrastructure and path breaking schemes like UDAN have been instrumental in transforming the socio economic aspirations of the NE region.

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, emphasized the need for deepening Centre-State-Industry collaboration for the accelerated growth of the Civil Aviation sector in the North East Region. He emphasized that enhanced air connectivity is vital for improving accessibility to remote and border areas, promoting tourism, facilitating cargo and logistics, and driving industrial as well as socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh and the North East Region. To realise its strong tourism potential, North East Region should solve its connectivity challenges in fast pace. Also there is need for accelerating skilling initiatives for fast tracking employment generation among the youths of the region. An industry driven aviation ecosystem would be able to cater to both these needs.

The Minister expressed pride in informing that the number of operational airports in the region has grown from nine in 2014 to 16 at present. Aircraft movements have nearly doubled, while domestic passenger traffic has increased more than threefold since 2014.

Encouraging the states to harness on the region's tourism potential, the Minister stated: "You have not seen India until you have seen North East India. The natural beauty, vibrant culture, warm hospitality and the strong essence of Indianness found here are unmatched." He urged the states to focus on developing tourism infrastructure and hospitality services to complement expanding aviation connectivity.

Highlighting future support for infrastructure creation, the Minister shared that for the North Eastern group of states, we have decided to offer four pre-feasibility studies for Greenfield Airport development every financial year, free of consultancy or other charges. This will encourage states to plan and build new airports and take full advantage of the growth momentum.

He assured continued support from the Central Government and emphasized that aviation is no longer a luxury--but a critical enabler of Viksit Bharat @2047. Highlighting India's transformation into the third-largest domestic aviation market, he pointed to initiatives like UDAN, expansion of airports, growth of regional carriers, focus on Aviation skilling and efforts to incentivise MRO sector as key pillars of progress.

As part of Session on Opportunities for states, officials from Ministry of Civil Aviation and AAI presented various airport development models and opportunities like HEMS and skilling of youth to the states. It was followed by One on One interaction with the state delegations. Parallel interactions of the states with Industry partners were also organised.

During the interaction with the Ministry, Lalduhoma, Chief Minister, Mizoram, highlighted that the development and betterment of aviation in the North East is not only a matter of improving air travel but a vital step toward unlocking the region's true potential. Enhanced aviation connectivity will bridge geographical barriers, link remote areas with the rest of India, and foster stronger integration with national and international markets.

He emphasized that better air infrastructure--such as new airports, heliports, and regional connectivity through smaller aircraft and helicopters--will directly benefit tourism, trade, healthcare access, and emergency services. Improved aviation services will also empower local communities by creating new avenues for employment, boosting entrepreneurship, and attracting private investment into the region.

Balo Raja, Minister of Land Management, Civil Aviation during his speech on States's perspective emphasized that strengthening regional connectivity is pivotal to unlocking the immense economic potential of North East India.

The Minister highlighted that aviation development in the North Eastern region will play a transformative role in establishing robust air links between remote towns and metropolitan cities will reduce travel time, improve mobility, and integrate the region more closely with the rest of the country, Improved air cargo facilities will provide new avenues for the export of horticultural produce, handicrafts, and other local products, thereby boosting regional trade and commerce.

Tshering Bhutia, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation & Industries, Govt of Sikkim emphasized the importance of policy-driven initiatives that will create a more conducive environment for investment, ease of doing business, and expansion of air services in the North Eastern region.

He advocated for the full scale operationalisation of Pakyong Airport by expediting resolution of challenges. He reaffirmed the State's commitment to work in close partnership with the Centre to build a robust aviation ecosystem in Sikkim.(ANI)

