Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu emphasised the need for deepening Centre-State-Industry collaboration for the accelerated growth of the Civil Aviation sector in the North East Region at the 3rd North East Aviation Summit in Arunachal Pradesh.

North East Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation 2025 and 3rd North East Aviation Summit, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, was held in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on Thursday.

The conference was graced by the presence of Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, as the Chief Guest and Ram Mohan Naidu, Minister for Civil Aviation, as the guest of honour.

In the inaugural, Pema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh, emphasised that transportation connectivity is the most critical sector for the development of the NER. In the last 10 years, the aviation infrastructure and connectivity status of NER have seen unprecedented growth. Having airports in Arunachal Pradesh was a long-cherished dream of the people, which was realised due to the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister.

Progress in creating aviation infrastructure and path-breaking schemes, such as UDAN, has been instrumental in transforming the socio-economic aspirations of the Northeastern region.

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu emphasised the need for deepening Centre-State-Industry collaboration for the accelerated growth of the Civil Aviation sector in the North East Region.

He emphasised that enhanced air connectivity is vital for improving accessibility to remote and border areas, promoting tourism, facilitating cargo and logistics, and driving industrial as well as socio-economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh and the North East Region. "To realise its strong tourism potential, the North East Region should solve its connectivity challenges at a fast pace."

Additionally, there is a need to accelerate skilling initiatives for fast-tracking employment generation among the region's youth. An industry-driven aviation ecosystem would be able to cater to both these needs.

The Minister expressed pride in informing that the number of operational airports in the region has grown from nine in 2014 to 16 at present. Aircraft movements have nearly doubled, while domestic passenger traffic has increased more than threefold since 2014.

Encouraging the states to capitalise on the region's tourism potential, the Minister stated, "You have not seen India until you have seen North East India. The natural beauty, vibrant culture, warm hospitality and the strong essence of Indianness found here are unmatched."

He urged the states to focus on developing tourism infrastructure and hospitality services to complement expanding aviation connectivity.

Highlighting future support for infrastructure creation, the Minister shared that for the North Eastern group of states, "we have decided to offer four pre-feasibility studies for Greenfield Airport development every financial year, free of charge for consultancy and other expenses. This will encourage states to plan and build new airports, taking full advantage of the growth momentum."

He assured continued support from the Central Government and emphasised that aviation is no longer a luxury--but a critical enabler of Viksit Bharat @2047. Highlighting India's transformation into the third-largest domestic aviation market, he pointed to initiatives like UDAN, expansion of airports, growth of regional carriers, focus on Aviation skilling and efforts to incentivise the MRO sector as key pillars of progress.

During the interaction with the Ministry, Lalduhoma, Chief Minister, Mizoram, highlighted that the development and betterment of aviation in the North East is not only a matter of improving air travel but a vital step toward unlocking the region's true potential. Enhanced aviation connectivity will bridge geographical barriers, link remote areas with the rest of India, and foster stronger integration with national and international markets.

He emphasised that better air infrastructure--such as new airports, heliports, and regional connectivity through smaller aircraft and helicopters--will directly benefit tourism, trade, healthcare access, and emergency services. Improved aviation services will also empower local communities by creating new employment opportunities, fostering entrepreneurship, and attracting private investment to the region.

Balo Raja, Minister of Land Management, Civil Aviation, during his speech on the States' perspective, emphasised that strengthening regional connectivity is pivotal to unlocking the immense economic potential of North East India.

The Minister highlighted that aviation development in the North-Eastern region will play a transformative role in establishing robust air links between remote towns.

"Metropolitan cities will reduce travel time, improve mobility, and integrate the region more closely with the rest of the country. Improved air cargo facilities will provide new avenues for the export of horticultural produce, handicrafts, and other local products, thereby boosting regional trade and commerce."

Tshering Bhutia, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation & Industries, Govt of Sikkim, emphasised the importance of policy-driven initiatives that will create a more conducive environment for investment, ease of doing business, and expansion of air services in the North Eastern region. He advocated for the full-scale operationalisation of Pakyong Airport by expediting the resolution of challenges. He reaffirmed the State's commitment to work in close partnership with the Centre to build a robust aviation ecosystem in Sikkim.

Jogen Mohan, Minister of Hill, Development and Cooperation, Govt of Assam, appreciated the Ministry's effort to reach out to States and take them as partners for driving policy reforms and implementation frameworks.

He detailed the aspirations of the State of Assam and the critical enabling role Civil Aviation can play in achieving them.

The Ministry conducted one-on-one interactions with participating States and UTs, where State delegations engaged directly with the Union Minister and Ministry officials to discuss specific connectivity challenges, infrastructure proposals, and support requirements.

Over 70 industry stakeholders, including airline and helicopter operators, OEMs, FTOs, MROs, cargo players, and drone companies, participated actively--highlighting the importance of public-private collaboration in driving regional aviation development.

FICCI provided the vital industry interface for organising the Regional Conference.

The conference included presentations by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Airport and Helipad Development Models, UDAN, Skilling in Aviation, and Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS), providing states with sectoral insights and implementation pathways.

Adding further momentum to the Ministry's forward-looking initiatives, attention was drawn to the upcoming flagship event -- Wings India 2026, jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Wings India 2026 is scheduled to take place from 28th to 31st January 2026.

The event will serve as a premier platform to showcase the growth and opportunities in the Indian civil aviation sector, bringing together key players from across the globe to foster partnerships, innovation, and policy dialogues.

In the morning, before the main event at Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Union Minister, along with the Chief Minister, visited the new Terminal Building of Donyl Polo Airport as it commenced operations for passenger movement.

Built over 4100 sq m, the passenger handling capacity has now increased to 1 million passengers per annum and the Peak Hour capacity to 800.

He inaugurated the UDAN Yatri cafe and a creche for toddlers. He also inaugurated the AVSAR shop (Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region) within the terminal building. The Indigo flight to Delhi today took off from the new Terminal. (ANI)

