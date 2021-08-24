Amaravati, Aug 24 (PTI): Growth in coronavirus cases continued as Andhra Pradesh reported 1,248 afresh on Tuesday, pushing the total up to 20,04,590.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state also saw 1,715 Covid-19 recoveries and 15 deaths, a health department bulletin said

The total recoveries now climbed to 19,77,163 while the toll mounted to 13,750.

The number of active cases dropped to 13,677, the bulletin added.

West Godavari reported the highest number of 238 fresh cases, Chittoor 166, Krishna 148, Guntur 130, SPS Nellore 120 and Prakasam 118 in 24 hours.

The remaining seven districts added less than 80 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna reported three fresh fatalities each, East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Prakasam two each while Kurnool, Srikakulam and West Godavari had one each in a day.

Six districts in the state now have more than 1,000 active cases each, with three of them having in excess of 2,000 each. Only Kurnool and Anantapuramu have the lowest 117 and 118 respectively.

