New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that the growth of the ethanol sector has been tremendous which has set a sort of example for the world.

The remarks of the Union Minister came while addressing a one-day 'National Seminar on Maize to Ethanol' organized by the Department of Food and Public Distribution in the national capital.

Also Read | EPFO Extends Deadline To Apply for Higher Pension Till June 26.

He said that in the last nine years, the sugar sector has been self-sufficient with more than 99.9 per cent payment to farmers for the previous season.

"Now, ethanol will support maize farmers in increasing their income and bringing growth with stability on the lines of sugarcane farmers. Investments of thousands of crores have come creating thousands of jobs in the rural sector which has generated a multiplier effect on the Indian economy. He highlighted that environment-friendly fuel like ethanol has been on the top priority list of the Prime Minister which has resulted in more than doubling of ethanol blending in just 2 years and a target of 20 per cent ethanol blending has also been preponed from 2030 to 2025," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Poll Campaign Turns Shriller With Bajrang Dal Issue; EC Ask Parties To Exercise Restraint.

"Timely planning, industry-friendly policies and a transparent approach of the Government of India with the collaboration of industry have made these achievements a reality," he said.

Goyal stressed the need for synchronous efforts of the Central government, States, Research Institutes, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Distilleries to achieve the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending while keeping the interests of the farmers always on top priority.

The Union Minister highlighted that India has transformed to accomplishing bigger goals in a shorter time to be the world leader. The Target of E 20 was preponed from 2030 to 2025 so that India can have clean fuel with propagating farmers' interests.

The Secretary, of Agriculture, Manoj Ahuja also expressed the need to have a more targeted and region-specific approach in promoting the cultivation of maize in the country. Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Petroleum supported the idea and highlighted the work of OMCs in collaborating with the industry which resulted in achieving the 10 per cent blending target last year and moving in the right direction to achieve the 20 per cent blending target in time.

Secretary, F&PD spelt out the need for assured procurement of maize at MSP and evolving enabling ecosystem for the whole sector as a basic necessity to achieve the target for grain-based distilleries.

In India, distilleries generally produce ethanol from molasses which is the by-product of sugar. However, only the sugarcane route is not sufficient to achieve the 20% blending target, therefore, ethanol from food-grains such as maize, damaged food grains (DFG) and rice available with FCI has also been allowed. To achieve the target of 20% ethanol blending with petrol by 2025, about 1016 crore litres of ethanol would be required and about 334 crore litres of ethanol would be required for other uses. For this, about 1700 crore litres of ethanol-producing capacity would be required considering plant operates at 80% efficiency.

"It is estimated that to achieve the target of 20 per cent blending, the requirement of the food-grains for ethanol production would be around 165 LMT. Globally, maize is a primary feedstock for the production of ethanol as it consumes less water and is economical, however, in India, the use of maize as a feedstock for ethanol production is yet to gain momentum. Currently, grain-based distilleries are producing ethanol from food grains by using either Damaged Food Grains (DFG) like broken rice or using FCI rice, there is hardly any production of ethanol from maize by grain-based distilleries in India. The use of multiple feed-stocks for ethanol production will ensure feedstock security thereby not putting any stress on the availability of any single feedstock. Moreover, maize-based ethanol is more economical and water efficient," he said.

Secretary DFPD, Sanjeev Chopra Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Secretary, Pankaj Jain also participated in the Seminar along with eminent experts from various Government Departments, Institutes, Oil Marketing Companies and Industry. Distinguished experts from ethanol industry, sugar sector, Animal Feed Marketing Association and seed/equipment suppliers attended the Seminar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)