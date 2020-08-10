Muzaffarnagar, Aug 10 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Monday arrested a man, wanted in several cases, from the railway station here, an official said.

Suraj was planning to commit robbery at the station. A pistol and some cartridges have been seized, the official from the GRP said.

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Says Will Happily Welcome and Applaud If Sachin Pilot Returns: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

He is named is several cases of robbery, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)