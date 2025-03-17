Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): In keeping with its commitment to deliver top-quality warships to the Navy and Coast Guard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd, successfully completed the Contractor Sea Trials (CSTs) of two platforms on March 3, according to a release.

Both vessels are being constructed by GRSE for the Navy, as mentioned in the release.

The warships that completed their CSTs simultaneously are the Himgiri (Yard 3022) and Androth (Yard 3035). While the Himgiri is an Advanced Frigate, the first in a series of three such platforms being built by GRSE under the Navy's Project 17A, Androth is the second in a series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs) under construction at the shipyard, according to the officials.

A CST is considered the final stage of construction when a vessel's seaworthiness is tested. Several factors, such as speed, manoeuvrability, and the performance of onboard equipment, are checked. In this case, senior officials from GRSE, the Indian Navy, and classification societies were on board both warships to monitor their performances.

The CST for INS Arnala (Yard 3029), the first of the ASW SWCs, was also successfully completed recently, and she will be delivered to the Navy shortly.

PRO Defence Kolkata, in a post on X, applauded the achievement.

"GRSE successfully completes Contractor Sea Trials of two warships, Himgiri (Advanced Frigate) & Androth (ASW), on the same day, marking a major milestone in warship building. With INS Arnala's CST also completed, the Navy moves closer to inducting these cutting-edge platforms." (ANI)

