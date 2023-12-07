Noida, Dec 7 (PTI) Four Delhi-based men were arrested by the Noida Police on Thursday in connection with its investigation into a GST fraud case, taking the number of those held to 29, officials said.

The police have found a list of 250 bogus companies which were used to claim tax benefits under GST and have got Rs 3 crore of ill-gotten money frozen in eight bank accounts linked to the arrestees, they said.

Among the bogus firms found, some had even shown import-export business with companies based abroad like Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand and the Phillipines, the police said.

"As part of investigation into the case, four more people have been arrested today by officials of the Sector 20 police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander told reporters.

"Data of 250 bogus companies which were used to fraudulently claim input tax credit have been recovered from them, while around Rs 3 crore in eight bank accounts linked to these accused have been frozen so far," Chander, who was joined by Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy and ACP Rajneesh Verma, said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul Nigam (29), Piyush Kumar Gupta (36), both residents of Shahdara in Delhi, Dilip Sharma (29) from Indralok and Rakesh Kumar (47) from Peetampura, the police said.

Known as the GST fraud scam, the case pertains to thousands of bogus companies being floated on the basis of forged Aadhaar cards, fake invoices being raised by them and input tax credit (ITC) being claimed on their behalf, according to the police.

DCP Chander said previously tax benefits worth Rs 4,000 crore claimed in behalf of bogus companies linked to the case have been frozen by police and GST department.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy), police added.

