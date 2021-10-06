Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI): A guest worker was killed on the spot and two others were injured after a concrete slab collapsed on the labourers engaged in the cleaning of a drain here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was Dhanpal Naik, 45, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the police said.

The body was recovered after a two-hour-long effort, they said.

The injured guest workers, also hailing from Andhra Pradesh, have been hospitalised, they said.

The labourers were cleaning the drain as part of the administration's Operation Breakthrough, which is aimed at tackling waterlogging issues in the city.

