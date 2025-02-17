Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): The guests at Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 were welcomed at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Sunday on the second day of the initiative.

Tamil Sangamam 3.0 has started on February 15 and will continue till February 24. The event celebrates the ancient ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi with the theme Maharishi Agasthyar, honouring the sage's contributions to Tamil culture and India's shared heritage.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the registration portal for the third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

He said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 program inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi was an effort made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to add a new chapter to the cultural tradition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

"PM Narendra Modi aims to add a new chapter to the cultural tradition of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' through Kashi Tamil Sangamam... This programme is being conducted by the Department of Education in collaboration with Banaras Hindu University and IIT Madras," Pradhan told reporters.

He accompanied CM Yogi at the inauguration ceremony for the event, where he said that the Kashi Tamil Sangamam 3.0 was being organised as a devotee flock in Prayagraj for the ongoing Mahakumbh, followed by darshan of Kashi Vishwanath.

"The third edition of Kashi Tamil Sangam is also being organised on the occasion of ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and for the first time this is happening after the construction of the grand temple at the holy Ram Janmabhoomi," Pradhan said while addressing the gathering at at Namo Ghat here."After 144 years, the Mahakumbh of Prayagraj has brought good fortune in the lives of all of us," he added.

Speaking to people who came all the way from Tamil Nadu, Pradhan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special request to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and me. He gave us the responsibility of arranging for darshan (in Kashi) and providing accommodation for the Kumbh.

The objective of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam is to rediscover, reaffirm, and celebrate the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi--two of the country's most important and ancient seats of learning. (ANI)

