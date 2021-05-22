Ahmedabad, May 22 (PTI) Two 'Oxygen Express' trains carrying 52 tons of liquid medical oxygen left from Hazira near Surat in Gujarat for Punjab and Delhi amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Western Railway official said on Saturday.

The train that left for Bathinda Cantonment railway station in Punjab on Saturday is carrying 30.17 tons of LMO, while the one that departed on Friday towards Delhi Cantonment railway station has 21.63 tons of the vital gas, a official of WR's Vadodara division said.

He said WR has so far run 40 oxygen express services, including four from Vadodara division, to states like Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

On May 20, a total of 450.59 tons of LMO was transported in 24 tankers on four trains from Kanalus and Hapa in Gujarat's Jamnagar for Bengaluru and Delhi, which was the highest volume transported by WR in a single day.

Till May 20, Indian Railways had delivered nearly 12,630 tons of LMO in over 775 tankers to various states, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)