Ahmedabad, May 15 (PTI) With cyclone Tauktaeheading towards Gujarat coast, the Western Railway (WR) on Saturday cancelled 56 trains till May 21 as a precaution.

Some trains were `short-terminated', which means their journey will end before the final destination.

All cancelled trains originate or terminate in cities in Saurashtra region.

Three trains were cancelled on May 15, 11 on May 16, 22 on May 17, 13 on May 18, five on May 19, and one each on May 20 and 21, the WR said in a release.

Most of these trains terminate in cities like Bhuj, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Veraval and Okha.

In its advisory, the Ministry of Home Affairs has called for judicious use of rail and road services in view of the cyclone.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said hospitals in coastal areas have been instructed to ensure that treatment of critical patients is not disrupted in case of power outage or other adverse events.

All patients who are on oxygen or ventilator should be shifted to COVID hospitals in nearby districts if needed, he said, after holding a high-level meeting to review the state's preparedness to face the cyclone.

Ambulances with advanced life support systems and ICU ambulances should be sent from other parts of Gujarat to Jamnagar, Rajkot, Kutch and Junagadh, he said.

The government will ensure "zero casualty", the chief minister added.

"Cyclone Tauktae is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and intensify further.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the morning of 18th & cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Naliya around 18th May Afternoon / evening," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest release.

