Bharuch (Guj), Nov 28 (PTI) Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others on Saturday consoled family members of late Ahmed Patel at his native village Piraman in Bharuch district of Gujarat.

Patel (71), the top strategist and troubleshooter of the Congress party, died in a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Wednesday following complications related to COVID-19.

His funeral, held in Piraman village on Thursday, was attended by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Azad, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, and other leaders landed in Surat around noon and left for Piraman via road.

They met late Patel's wife and son at their residence and offered their condolences.

Hooda's son and Congress MP Deepender Hooda also accompanied them.

Earlier, talking to reporters at Surat airport, Azad said Patel's death was an irreparable loss for the Congress party.

