Melbourne [Australia], January 28: The Victoria bushfires that ignited on 7 January 2026 have left widespread devastation across regional communities, destroying homes, displacing families, and straining local resources. In response, UNITED SIKHS Australia has launched immediate relief operations, to stand in solidarity with those affected.

Current Situation

The bushfires have torn through large parts of Victoria, with communities such as Strathbogie, Towong, Mansfield, Murrindindi, and Natimuk among the hardest hit. According to the Victorian Government, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate, and emergency relief centers are struggling to meet demand. The Minister for Emergency Management has confirmed disaster assistance is now available. Despite these measures, urgent humanitarian needs remain unmet on the ground.

UNITED SIKHS Relief Efforts

In addition to the community kitchen in Skipton, UNITED SIKHS Australia extended its services to the Ballarat Pony Club, where bushfire-affected families arrived with their horses seeking refuge. Volunteers provided hot meals and essential supplies, ensuring both people and animals were cared for in this time of crisis. Through these combined efforts, the team is serving approximately 100 families and firefighters each day, offering immediate comfort and solidarity to those displaced by the fires.

Beyond meals, the team is coordinating with local authorities to distribute emergency supplies such as food, water, and hygiene essentials. Volunteers are working tirelessly to reach vulnerable households and provide immediate support while longer-term recovery plans take shape.

To sustain and expand these operations, UNITED SIKHS urgently appeals for donations of the following items:

* Non-perishable food items* Essential medicines and first aid supplies* Hygiene kits* Clean drinking water* Temporary shelter materials

Voices from the Ground

"Our commitment is to stand with communities in their darkest hour," said Gurvinder Singh, Director, UNITED SIKHS Australia. "Skipton is just one of many towns where families are struggling, and we are determined to provide both immediate relief and long-term support."

Join the Relief Mission

UNITED SIKHS Australia invites individuals, organizations, and businesses to join this humanitarian mission. Contributions of goods, funds, or volunteer time will directly support bushfire survivors and help restore hope in devastated communities.

About UNITED SIKHS

UNITED SIKHS is an international, non-profit humanitarian organization affiliated with the U.N., committed to empowering disadvantaged and minority communities across the globe. Its mission is to provide support and resources to those in need, advocating for equality, justice, and human rights. Through various humanitarian projects and advocacy efforts, UNITED SIKHS works to uplift vulnerable communities, aiming to make a lasting positive impact on the world.

