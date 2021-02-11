Ahmedabad, Feb 11 (PTI) The Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration on Thursday raided a factory in Gandhinagar district allegedly involved in illegal production of an antibiotic medicine, and seized tablets worth Rs 63 lakh.

The company was planning to export the drug to Nigeria, officials claimed.

"The raid was conducted at the company's premises near Hajipur village in Kalol tehsil," FDCA commissioner H G Koshia said.

"The company was manufacturing Exaclav-625 Co- Amoxiclav Tablet B P for which it did not have any license," he said, adding that legal proceedings have been started against the owners.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)