Kheda, Dec 10 (PTI) Five persons were killed when a truck collided with their car on Kapdavanj-Kathlal road in Gujarat's Kheda district on Friday, police said.

Also Read | OnePlus 9RT & OnePlus Buds Z2 Spotted on India Website, Launch Expected Soon.

The incident took place near Porda village in the early hours of the day, when the victims were heading towards Jejra village of Viramgam taluka from Kapadvanj town, an official said.

Also Read | General Bipin Rawat, Wife Madhulika Rawat Cremated With Full Military Honours At Brar Square Crematorium in Delhi, Daughters Kritika and Tarini Light Funeral Pyres.

Following the accident, the unidentified truck driver abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, inspector V A Charan of Kathlal police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Menia (28), Vikarm Bhabharia (31), Prabhu Bakudia (25), Bharat Jamod (42) and Sunil Kumadara (26), he said.

Menia and Bhabharia hailed from Surendranagar district, while three others were from Viramgam taluka of Ahmedabad district, he said.

"Eye-witnesses claimed that the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the car while trying to overtake another vehicle at a very high speed," the official said.

The impact was such that four occupants were killed on the spot, while one died shortly after being admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

A case of rash driving and causing death by negligence has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)