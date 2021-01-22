Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Gujarat cadre IPS officer Arun Kumar Sharma, who was waiting for a posting on repatriation from Central deputation, was promoted to the rank of DGP on Friday.

He was made Director General of Police, Prevention of Atrocities on SC/ST and Weaker Sections, said a notification issued by the Gujarat Home Department.

Sharma, a 1987-batch IPS officer, was on Central deputation since 2015, serving as CBI joint director between 2015-19.

