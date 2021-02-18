Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (PTI) Gujarat on Thursday reported 263 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,66,297, the state health department said.

No patient died due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours and 270 patients recovered during the day, it said.

So far, 4,403 people have died due to viral disease, while 2,60,198 patients have recovered till now, the department said in the release.

Gujarat's recovery rate has gone up to 97.71 per cent.

Of the 1,696 active cases in the state, 31 are on ventilator support, while 1,665 are stable.

Ahmedabad recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the state during the day, followed by 51 in Vadodara, 45 in Surat and 26 Rajkot.

As many as 8.08 lakh beneficiaries have been covered under the ongoing vaccination drive in Gujarat so far, it said.

No new cases of COVID-19 emerged in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours.

Of the total 3,374 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory till now, two have died, 3,368 have recovered and four cases are still active, a release by the UT administration said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,66,297, new cases 263, deaths 4,403, discharged 2,60,198, active cases 1,696, and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)