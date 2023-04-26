Palanpur (Guj), Apr 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old sanitation worker died apparently due to inhalation of poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer in Tharad town in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased worker was hired on contract by Tharad municipality for cleaning sewers. The incident occurred in the afternoon when two sanitation workers entered a manhole to clean the sewer, a police official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From Basavaraj Bommai to Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

"When these workers did not come out, local people informed the fire brigade. While one of them died on the spot, another worker was pulled out alive. He was rushed to a nearby hospital," he said.

As per the preliminary probe, the victim died due to asphyxiation.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack: Union Cabinet Pays Tribute to Police Personnel Killed in IED Blast in Dantewada.

A case of accidental death has been registered by the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)