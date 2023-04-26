Mumbai, April 26: The state of Karnataka is all set for the Assembly Elections to the legislative assembly which is scheduled to take place next month on May 10. On March 29, the Election Commission announced the election schedule and dates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Ahead of the polling day, political parties are leaving no stone unturned and are undertaking rallies and campaigns in large numbers.

The Vidhan Sabha polls in Karnataka will witness a three-way battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular). All three parties have also announced their full list of candidates for Vidhan Sabha polls to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka. Polling for the 224 seats of the Karnataka Assembly will be held in a single phase with the counting of votes on May 13. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituencies.

As political parties gear up for the May 10 Assembly Election in the state, we take a look at a few of the key candidates whose fate will be decided by the people of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah: Congress

Congress candidate and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will contest the Karnataka Assembly Election from Varuna seat. Siddaramaiah who is popularly known as "Siddu" among his followers will be pitted against BJP candidate V Somanna and Janata Dal (Secular) nominee Bharti Shankar. The Congress party gave the ticket to Siddaramaiah in place of Yathindra Siddaramaiah, sitting MLA, who also happens to be the former CM's son.

DK Shivakumar: Congress

Karnataka State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar will be contesting the upcoming assembly elections from the Kanakapura constituency. Interestingly, Shivakumar is also the sitting MLA of Kanakapura. In the past, Shivakumar served as the Energy Minister of Karnataka under H. D. Kumaraswamy's government. A seven-time MLA, Shivakumar will be facing Congress candidate R. Ashoka and JD(S)'s Nagaraju. It is to be seen if Shivakumar, who played a pivotal role in forming a coalition government in Karnataka after the 2018 Assembly Election can retain his seat or not. Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: From V Somanna and Jagdish Shettar to Ramesh Jarkiholi, List of Key Candidates of BJP, Congress, JDS and Their Constituencies.

HD Kumaraswamy: Janata Dal (Secular)

Channapattana sitting MLA and former Chief Minister of Karnataka will be fighting the Vidhan Sabha polls against BJP's CP Yogeshwara and Congress' Gangadhar S. The Channapattana could see a two-way battle between the Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP candidates, however, the Congress party could play spoilsport by denting the vote bank of both candidates. If JD(S) comes to power in the state, HD Kumaraswamy could well be seen as the potential CM as he is reportedly said to have former PM HD Deve Gowda's backing.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy: Janata Dal (Secular)

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy will be contesting from the Ramanagar constituency. This time, the JD(S) has given the ticket to Nikhil Kumaraswamy in place of his mother and sitting MLA Anitha Kumaraswamy. Nikhil will be up against BJP leader Goutham Gowda and Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain. While it could be a tough battle for Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who lost the 201 Lok Sabha Elections, his popularity as an actor and being HD Kumaraswamy's son could work in his favour.

Basavaraj Bommai: BJP

Incumbent Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai will contest from the Shiggaon constituency, where he is the sitting MLA. Bommai will be up against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and JD(S) candidate Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar. It is to be seen if Bommai, who won the 2018 Assembly Election by a margin of 9265 votes, can repeat his feat once again. If Basavaraj Bommai wins his seat then he could potentially take oath as CM once again. However, he could face strong opposition from Congress candidate Pathan, who is new to the Shiggaon constituency. Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Full List of BJP Candidates and Their Constituencies.

CT Ravi: BJP

The Chikmagalur assembly constituency will witness a three-way fight between BJP's CT Ravi, JD(S) candidate Thimmashetty and HD Thammaiah from Congress. CT Ravi, who is BJP's National General Secretary is also the sitting MLA from Chikmagalur. Ravi could face competition from Thammaiah, however, his connection with people at the booth level could work in his favour. Besides, Ravi could also play a major role in the new government if the ruling BJP party comes to power once again in the state.

Of the 224 assembly constituencies, 36 and 15 seats have been reserved for SCs and STs respectively. The Karnataka Assembly Election Results will be declared on the day of the counting itself with the term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ending on May 24.

