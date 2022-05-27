Ahmedabad, May 27 (PTI) Three history-sheeters were arrested with six country-made pistols and over 500 cartridges in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Ahmedabad crime branch on Thursday raided a house in Juhapura area and recovered four country-made pistols and 516 cartridges, an official said.

According to the police, the key accused Mohammad Sajid Shaikh, a resident of Juhapura, had acquired the illegal firearms and ammunition from his friends, Farid Ajmeri and Haider Pathan, both residents of Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, Sajid Shaikh revealed that Ajmeri and Pathan had come to Ahmedabad four months ago to sell six guns and cartridges to him, he said.

While two of the weapons were already sold to two persons in the city, Shaikh had planned to sell the remaining firearms to some anti-social elements in Rajkot and Botad, whom he met during his time in Sabarmati jail, the official said, adding that each weapon was sold for Rs 25,000.

The crime branch nabbed Mehboob Shaikh, a resident of Vejalpur, and one Idrish Shaikh from Sarkhej, and recovered two pistols and 10 cartridges they had purchased from Sajid Shaikh, he said.

In all, the crime branch arrested three persons and seized six pistols worth Rs 1.5 lakh and 526 cartridges worth Rs 52,000, the official said.

Sajid Shaikh has serious charges of murder, abetment to suicide and illegal sale arms to his name, while Mehboob and Idrish have been in jail in the past for cases of assault, criminal intimidation and prohibition, he added.

