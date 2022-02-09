Vadodara, Feb 9 (PTI) A special court in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Wednesday sentenced two men to life until last breath for the gang-rape of a 14-year-old.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court of judge R T Panchal sentenced Kishan Mathasuriya and Jasha Solanki to life till last breath, after finding them guilty of raping the minor.

Special public prosecutor Pravin Thakkar said that the duo was convicted on charges under relevant provisions of the IPC and POCSO Act.

The incident occurred on November 28, 2019, when the victim was with a male friend in the city's Navlakhi ground. The accused thrashed the boy and dragged the victim into nearby bushes, where they raped her.

The men were arrested by the city crime branch within 10 days of the incident.

"The prosecution examined 40 witnesses, including five doctors, three forensic officials, the victim and others. The court also took into account medical evidence such as DNA match to reach the verdict," Thakkar said.

