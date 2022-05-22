Bhavnagar, May 22 (PTI) A woman was booked for allegedly killing a puppy by throwing it from the third floor of a residential building in Bhavnagar city in Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

Asha Lumba threw a stray puppy from the third floor of the residential building on Saturday afternoon, and it was found dead in the parking lot of the complex, a Nilambaug police station official said.

"An FIR was lodged against her under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle. etc.) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of a woman who runs a animal helpline," the official said.

"As per the complainant, she received a call at 11am on Saturday informing about a dead puppy being found in the parking lot. Some residents have said the accused used to argue with them over feeding the puppy and had even threatened to kill it," he added.

Lumba is yet to be arrested and further probe into the incident is underway, the official said.

