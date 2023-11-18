Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple radiated luminescent hues and colours of light as devotees illuminated the premises of the traditional Hindu architecture with 11,000 earthen lamps in Chansad village, Vadodara.

Chansad is a historic place and the birthplace of the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Priests performed the evening maha aarti at the premises of the age-old structure, while devotees sat in devotion, chanting the sacred mantras.

Aesthetically appealing, the mandir pays homage to traditional Hindu architecture. It is designed in accordance with the ancient Indian treatises on architectural science, the shilpa shastras.

The illumination of 11,000 diyas (earthen lamps) is an effort to present an offering to God and honour his glory and divinity, a devotee told ANI at the temple.

Speaking to ANI about the grand earthen lamp offerings, a priest at the temple said, "Every day Prampujiya Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birthplace and the Narayan Sarovar are illuminated with thousands of earthen lamps. This is a place of devotion. Everyone gathers here with devotion and the whole scenario becomes an act of giving, a centre of attraction."

"Parampujiya Pramukh Swami Maharaj implemented the light of culture all over the world. The lighting of the diyas has commenced since Dhanteras and now the entire area around Narayan Sarovar illuminates with joy and inspiration just the way Maharaj ji's life did.

Prampujiya Pramukh Swami Maharaj ji inspired many people and awakened their consciousness towards culture. Thousands of people come here, and each one of their wishes is fulfilled. This is a place of devotion. He who comes here just for a wander also leaves here with devotion to God," added the priest.

The Akshardham mandir consists of intricately carved pillars, ornate domes, stone beams, porticos, and statues of spiritual personalities in Hinduism.

The mandir reaches 108 feet into the sky and inside the mandir, each carefully carved pillar shares a story of devotion or offers darshan of a deity.

The birthplace of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the founder of Akshardham Temple and late head of BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, is in Chansad village near Vadodara.

The pond in this village, where memories are associated with Pramukh Swami Maharaj, was renovated only a few years ago. It has been named Narayan Sarovar.

The closest major city is Baroda, approximately 20 kilometres away, and the village has a population of nearly 2,500 people. (ANI)

