The celebration of the Diwali 2023 festival is underway across the country. In Assam's Guwahati, people were seen lighting diyas (Earthen Lamps) outside their residences and shops on the occasion of Deepavali. A video of people celebrating Diwali in Guwahati has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute eight-second video clip shows people lighting diyas outside their homes and shops in Assam's Guwahati to celebrate the festival of lights. The festival of Diwali which began on November 10 with Dhanteras, will end on November 15 with Bhai Dooj. Diwali 2023: Union Minister Nityanand Rai Buys Diyas From Local Vendors in Bihar's Patna on Occasion of Deepavali (Watch Video).

People Celebrate Diwali in Guwahati

VIDEO | People in Guwahati light Diyas outside their residence and shops on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/GJuBrKtqcO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2023

