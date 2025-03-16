Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] March 16 (ANI): Following the violent incident that took place in Vastral on March 13, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kunal Desai shared details of the ongoing investigation.

He confirmed that buildings and vehicles were damaged during the violence, and an occupant of a car passing by was attacked with a knife.

"In Vastral, some people did some ransacking in front of Madhav Imperial, damaged some vehicles, and stabbed one who was traveling in a car," ACP Desai explained. Upon receiving information about the incident, Ramal police quickly arrived at the scene, managing to control the situation.

Later that evening, the police conducted a combing operation in the area, involving teams from both the Ahmedabad Crime Branch and local law enforcement. The operation led to the detention of 14 people. "Out of the 14, 13 have been arrested, and one is a juvenile," Desai confirmed. The suspects were produced in court the following day, and their remand was granted until March 18.

Further investigation revealed a personal dispute between two individuals, Pankaj and Sangram, over a space issue. One group, looking for Sangram, found his stall instead and ransacked it in an attempt to intimidate him.

Following the incident, Desai also revealed that the authorities took action regarding the suspects' properties.

"We extracted the details about their properties and gave it to the corporation. The houses of six people, who had illegal houses, have been demolished till now and the investigation of one is ongoing," he stated.

Further details awaited (ANI)

