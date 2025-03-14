A massive fire broke out in Gujarat today, March 14. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted at a scrap godown situated in the Ankleshwar area of Bharuch. Soon after the incident came to light, more than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. It is reported that around five scrap godowns were gutted in the blaze. Rajkot Fire: 3 Killed, One Injured in Massive Blaze at 12-Storey Residential Tower in Gujarat City; 40 Rescued (Watch Videos).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Bharuch

#WATCH | Gujarat | A fire broke out at a scrap godown situated in the Ankleshwar area of Bharuch. More than 10 fire tenders are present at the spot to control the fire. Around 5 scrap godowns were gutted in a fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/biFjx5wneb — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

