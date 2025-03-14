Rajkot, March 14: Three people lost their lives, and one sustained injuries after a fire broke out at Atlantis building in Gujarat's Rajkot on Friday morning, said an official. Upon receiving information about the fire, Rajkot Fire and Emergency services were dispatched to conduct the rescue operations and douse the fire. Rajkot Building Fire: Blaze Erupts at Atlantis Building in Gujarat, Video Surfaces.

Superintendent of Police (SP), BJ Chaudhary spoke to media on the incident and said, "Three people have lost their lives, and one injured person has been admitted to hospital for treatment. All the people living in the flat have been evacuated." The official said that prima facie, the blaze erupted after a short circuit in the building. Surat Fire: Massive Blaze at Shivshakti Textile Market in Gujarat Remains Uncontrolled After 13 Hours, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Rajkot Fire Video

#WATCH | Gujarat | Fire broke out at Atlantis Building in Rajkot. Fire teners are at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/phRYEBqkq5 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

"The fire has been brought under control, and the situation is normal at the moment," said the official. Further details on the matter are awaited.

