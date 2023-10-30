Halol, Oct 30 (PTI) As many as 38 personnel of the State Reserve Police (SRP) were injured, nine of them seriously, when a bus carrying them overturned in a hilly area at Halol in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Monday evening, police said.

Prima facie, the driver lost control at the wheel due to brake failure as a result of which the bus went downhill and overturned.

Also Read | Muzaffarnagar Child Slapping Case: Supreme Court Expresses Displeasure at Uttar Pradesh Government Over Non-Filing of Response by Education Department.

A police official said the jawans were returning to Dahod after attending a three-day firing training session at the foothills of Pavagadh.

"50 jawans were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident. 38 of them sustained injuries and were taken to a referral hospital at Halol. Out of them, 29 were discharged after primary treatment, and nine others with serious injuries were referred to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment," said police inspector RA Jadeja.

Also Read | Rapper Badshah Quizzed by Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell for Promoting FairPlay App.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)