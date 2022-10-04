Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 4 (ANI): Forty people were arrested after a communal clash broke out at a vegetable market in Savli town of Vadodara on Monday, said police.

"40 arrested. A Muslim festival is coming up, owing to which a local group had tied their religious flag on an electronic pole. There is a temple nearby," said Vadodra rural police PR Patel.

A clash broke out after another local group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt. Stone pelting resulted in damage to nearby vehicles.

An FIR has been filed and accused from both sides have been arrested.

According to Vadodra police, patrolling is underway and the situation is under control.

Earlier in August, two people died and six others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities at the Hulihyder village of Koppal district in Karnataka.

The clashes had taken place after a Hindu boy went to meet a Muslim girl on the occasion of Muharram, following which arguments broke out between the two sections.

Two people, who lost their lives in the alleged communal clash were identified as Pasha Walli (22) and Yenakapaa Talavad (60)-- who succumbed to their injuries and died in the hospital.

Right after that the people from both communities joined them and started beating each other. A total of eight people were injured in the clash, so far.

The local administration had imposed Section 144 in the area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

