Ahmedabad, Jul 27 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Thursday transferred 70 Indian Police Service officers, including Vadodara commissioner Shamsher Singh and Prem Vir Singh of the Crime Branch in Ahmedabad, which also got a new top cop.

Anupam Singh Gehlot, a 1997 batch IPS officer currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), CID - Intelligence in Gandhinagar, has been appointed Vadodara commissioner.

Shamsher Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer, has been shifted to Gandhinagar as the new Director General of Police (Law and Order), said a notification from the state Home Department.

GS Malik, an Additional DGP-rank officer currently on Central deputation, has been appointed as Ahmedabad commissioner. The post was vacant since May after the retirement of Sanjay Srivastava.

Prem Vir Singh, joint commissioner of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch who was holding additional charge as Ahmedabad CP, has been transferred as the Inspector General of Ahmedabad Range.

Neeraj Kumar Badgujar, currently serving as Additional CP of Sector-1, Ahmedabad, will now head the Ahmedabad Crime Branch as Additional CP (Crime), officials said.

Abhay Chudasama, serving as IG of Gandhinagar Range, has been transferred and appointed as the Principal of State Police Academy in Karai, Gandhinagar.

V Chandrasekar, currently posted as Ahmedabad Range IG, will be new IG of Surat Range.

S Pandia Rajkumar, serving as ADGP (Railways) in Ahmedabad has been appointed as the ADGP CID (Crime and Railways) in Gandhinagar, as per the notification.

