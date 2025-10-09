Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Gujarat government is celebrating a state-wide 'Vikas Saptah' from October 7-15 with October 10 being observed as 'Industry Entrepreneurship Day,' dedicated to Gujarat's spirit of industrial excellence and innovation.

According to a release issued by the Gujarat Government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the State has emerged as a driving engine of India's industrial growth. Notably, various initiatives launched in 2009 in the automobile manufacturing sector, when he was Chief Minister, have transformed Gujarat into India's leading automobile manufacturing hub, it added.

In the last 15 years, Gujarat has made a giant leap in the auto sector with a CAGR of 24.84 per cent.

According to the Government of India's Annual Survey of Industries (ASI), the production of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers in Gujarat was around ₹3,200 crore in 2008-09, which increased nearly 22 times to ₹71,425 crore in 2022-23, the highest level ever achieved. This achievement reflects an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.84 per cent, a testament to Gujarat's successful journey in the automobile sector.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary call of "Make in India, Make for the World" at the heart of its growth strategy, Gujarat is racing ahead to position itself as not just India's but the world's most trusted manufacturing hub.

Launched in 2014, the Make in India campaign has found one of its strongest success stories in Gujarat, a state that has pursued the vision with unwavering commitment. Between 2015-16 and 2022-23, Gujarat's motor vehicle, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing sector has skyrocketed by an astounding 12 times.

Manufacturing output surged from ₹5,836 crore in 2015-16 to a record-breaking ₹71,425 crore in 2022-23, a leap that underscores the state's manufacturing prowess, investor-friendly climate, and robust industrial ecosystem.

In a remarkable post-pandemic turnaround, Gujarat's auto manufacturing sector has roared back to life, more than doubling its output in just two years. Latest data for the motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers segment reveals manufacturing output from ₹34,107 Crore in COVID-hit 2020-21 to a record ₹71,425 Crore in 2022-23, a phenomenal 109 per cent surge.

The state's broader growth trajectory has been equally impressive. In 2018-19, production stood at ₹27,049 Crore; by 2022-23, that figure had nearly tripled.

Export Powerhouse: Gujarat Ships approx. ₹13,800 Crore worth of Autos & Auto Components Worldwide in FY 2024-25

With its strategic location and world-class port infrastructure, Gujarat has further strengthened its status as a leading global hub for automobile exports. According to DGCIS, Ministry of Commerce and Industry data, in FY 2024-25, the state exported auto components/parts worth approx. ₹2,628 crore and motor vehicles/cars worth ₹11,172 crore, a total of ₹13,799.79 crore. This reflects a 31.54 per cent growth in motor vehicle/car exports compared to the previous year.

During FY 2024-25 alone, Gujarat exported 1,77,924 motor vehicles/cars to 102 countries, including South Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Chile, the UAE, Mexico, and Colombia, underscoring its diversified global footprint.

In comparison, FY 2023-24 saw exports worth over ₹2,764 crore in auto components/parts and ₹8,493 crore in motor vehicles/cars, highlighting the sharp surge in vehicle exports in the following year.

Over the past one and a half decades, Gujarat has significantly expanded in automobile manufacturing, auto components, logistics, and research & development. With companies like Suzuki, Tata, Hero Corp, and Honda, Sanand and Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Regions (MBSIR) have become the state's leading auto hubs.

Sanand hosts a strong auto component ecosystem with giants like Tata Motors and JBM, while Mandal-Becharaji is attracting international brands with its world-class infrastructure and export-oriented facilities.

These hubs are playing a crucial role in making Gujarat India's 'Automotive Heartland' and advancing Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Make in India" and "Make for the World." (ANI)

