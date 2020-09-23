Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,372 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 1,27,541, state health department said.

With 15 deaths, the overall toll reached 3,370, it said.

A total of 1,289 patients were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the number of recoveries to 1,07,701, the department said in a release.

With this, the state's recovery rate now stands at 84.44 per cent.

A total of 61,907 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, at the rate of 952.42 tests per day per million population, it said.

