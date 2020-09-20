Ahmedabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 1,407 new coronavirus positivecases, taking the tally of infections to 1,23,337, state health department said.

With 17 deaths, the number of fatalities rose to 3,322, it said.

Also Read | Farm Bills Row: Rajnath Singh Assures Farmers as ‘Farmer Myself’, Slams Opposition For Rajya Sabha Ruckus.

A total of 1,204 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number ofrecoveries in the state to 1,03,775, the department said in a release.

The state now has 16,240 active cases, it said.

Also Read | Delhi: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape in 5-Star Hotel, One Held.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)