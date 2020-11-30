Ahmedabad, Nov 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 1,502 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,09,780, the health department said.

With 20 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll rose to 3,989, it said.

A total of 1,401 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered patients in the state to 1,90,820.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Gujarat now stands at 90.96 per cent, said the release.

A total 69,875 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,013.48 tests per day per million population, taking the total number of tests to 78,25,615.

