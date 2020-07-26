Ahmedabad, Jul 26 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday saw the highest single-day spike of 1,110 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 55,822, the Health department said.

With 21 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 2,326, it said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 40,365 with 753 patients being discharged during the day. The recovery rate in the state now stands at 72.31 per cent.

A total of 21,708 tests were conducted in the day, taking the total count in the state so far to 6,42,370.

