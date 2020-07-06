Ahmedabad, Jul 6 (PTI) Gujarat reported yet another highest single-day spike of 735 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally to 36,858, the state health department said.

With the death of 17 more COVID-19 patients, the fatalities rose to 1,962, it said.

Also Read | MHA, in a Letter to Union Higher Education Secy, Permits Conduct of Exams by Universities & Institutions: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 6, 2020.

The number of recovered cases rose to 26,323 with 423 more patients getting discharged on Monday, the health department said in a release.

The state now has 8,573 active cases, with the condition of 69 patients being critical, it said.

Also Read | Patience and Never Give Up Attitude Are the Key Points of Zubair Aslam's Rise in the Photography Business.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 36,858, new cases 735, deaths 1,962, discharged 26,323, active cases 8,573, people tested so far 4,18,464.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)